Easy-CI
Chandresh Singh
Maker
Hey👋🏻 Makers, We are excited to share Easy-CI with the Product Hunt community. 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 Easy-CI lets you deploy highly optimized site in seconds. We support all popular frameworks like Angular, React, Vue, EmberJs and many more. We provide inbuilt asset optimization feature with the fastest CDN giving you performance at it's peak. We also provide auto publishing for GitHub Repositories, so you never have to worry about deploying on making changes. This along with features like custom domain, Free SSL certificate and many more gives you the best environment for deploying your site. We would love to hear what you think of our product.
