Easy Bloggers
Yauhen Razhko
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! Kevin, thanks for hunting us! For the past year, we have been working very hard on Easy Bloggers. Easy Bloggers is a media planning tool for influencer marketing campaigns. The beginning of any influencer marketing campaign is a media plan and this is what Easy Bloggers do best! We will help you find relevant influencers and predict the results of the campaign. !FREE! Here you will find: - audience analytics - all major influencer metrics - collaboration price - contact details - campaign cost forecast - campaign results forecast and much more Our goal is to make influencer marketing accessible to everyone. Peace!
Great product, well-thought features! The product will obviously enhance the efficiency of advertising.
Great tool. Will it be the app for Android?
Thanks to everyone who made it! It is easy to use, everything works perfectly. Yesterday I bought the first media plan for our startup.
