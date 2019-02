Fitness startup Eastnine picks up £2M from LocalGlobe, Cherry Ventures, Niklas Zennström and others

Eastnine, a new fitness startup and app co-founded by London entrepreneur and investor Jason Goodman, is de-cloaking today, including disclosing that it has raised £2 million in seed funding. Leading the round is London-based LocalGlobe and Berlin-based Cherry Ventures, who are joined by a list of ...