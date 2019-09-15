Log In
Easometric Figma Plugin

With Easometric it's really easy to create isometric layers.

This plugin using SSR30°, which is the most popular and flexible method of creating isometric artworks.
Simple as that you can either quick apply a top, left or right perspective or using the modal.
