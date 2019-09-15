Home
Home
→
Easometric Figma Plugin
Easometric Figma Plugin
With Easometric it's really easy to create isometric layers.
With Easometric it is really easy to create isometric layers.
This plugin using SSR30°, which is the most popular and flexible method of creating isometric artworks.
Simple as that you can either quick apply a top, left or right perspective or using the modal.
