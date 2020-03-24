  1. Home
Easil

Drag & Drop Design for teams

#4 Product of the DayToday
Easy-to-use DIY Design Tools that ensure your designs are used in the right way, every time. Drag and drop design interface, granular Locking Restrictions for editing, and Approval Workflows to ensure brand consistency for teams of any size!
Hello Product Hunters - We hope you're all keeping safe. We've updated our DIY Design tool with some much requested team functionality for total brand protection and compliance: 👉 Toggle any element in your design to restrict editing ability, to avoid team-mates from creating and posting off-brand and embarrassing content (we see you, Comic-Sans-loving-Sales-team...) 👉 And be extra sure everything is in order by opting designs into an Approval process, AKA, your own Design Police, 👮 prior to being downloaded. Alongside this we have all the usual DIY design goodies: ☑️ Brand Kit to save logos, fonts, colors & images ☑️ Multi-level team structures ☑️ Design Sharing ☑️ The BEST high quality customisable design templates ☑️ 1Million+ free stock images (powered by Unsplash) ☑️ Text Effects inc Drop Shadow, Glow & Images in text, and much more! If you like the sound of that, we'd LOVE to offer you 35% off your subscription for our launch! -------------------------------------------------------- Enter PHLOVE on any subscription level, inc team plans. Valid 'til 31 March, 2020. -------------------------------------------------------- (For larger teams looking for a solution and impacted by COVID-19, please contact annette@easil.com)
