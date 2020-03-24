Easil
Annette McDonald
Maker
Hello Product Hunters - We hope you're all keeping safe. We've updated our DIY Design tool with some much requested team functionality for total brand protection and compliance: 👉 Toggle any element in your design to restrict editing ability, to avoid team-mates from creating and posting off-brand and embarrassing content (we see you, Comic-Sans-loving-Sales-team...) 👉 And be extra sure everything is in order by opting designs into an Approval process, AKA, your own Design Police, 👮 prior to being downloaded. Alongside this we have all the usual DIY design goodies: ☑️ Brand Kit to save logos, fonts, colors & images ☑️ Multi-level team structures ☑️ Design Sharing ☑️ The BEST high quality customisable design templates ☑️ 1Million+ free stock images (powered by Unsplash) ☑️ Text Effects inc Drop Shadow, Glow & Images in text, and much more! If you like the sound of that, we'd LOVE to offer you 35% off your subscription for our launch! -------------------------------------------------------- Enter PHLOVE on any subscription level, inc team plans. Valid 'til 31 March, 2020. -------------------------------------------------------- (For larger teams looking for a solution and impacted by COVID-19, please contact annette@easil.com)
