Ben Stokes (Tiny Projects💡)
Making one tiny project each week 💡
Hey Product Hunt! I'm obsessed with usernames. I'm always trying out new apps, games & websites on Product Hunt so I can snap up my name @ben as a handle, just in case the product gets big. Therefore, I created a product that lets you track your ideal username on new platforms. Every month I'll email you a list of the hottest undiscovered apps, websites and games, and tell you if your handle is available so you can go out and claim it. Its great fun trying out new products, and you can show off your ability to spot trends before anyone else. Who knows, maybe you'll be signing up to the next Tik Tok, Snap or Gram without even realising. OG usernames can go for big bucks 🤑 I made Earlyname as part of my year long Tiny Projects mission: https://tinyprojects.dev
