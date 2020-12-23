discussion
Jordan Wexler
MakerEarlyBird: Build Wealth Not Waste
The origin story of EarlyBird is a personal one. It started when my beautiful baby niece was born and I found myself head over heels, showering her with hundreds of dollars in physical gifts, only to see her outgrow them in a few weeks or hear my brother and sister-in-law had tossed them into the back of the closet. I was left frustrated and empty with this experience when I could have felt connected and emboldened to make a lasting impact in her life. At that moment, I knew there was a problem that needed to be solved. Growing up, I was fortunate enough to learn early the power of investing and compound interest. When I was 12, my father gave me a TDAmertirade account with one rule: “You can’t take out the money!”. I used this account, along with my father’s wisdom and his relationship with money and investing to give me the capital and confidence to fund my first business. That’s the most powerful and important gift I’ve ever received, and one that should be available to every child and contributed to by all of us. It’s amazing to see the global-reach and diverse support we’ve had around EarlyBird. Whether it’s our incredible investors, our top-notch advisors guiding us, or the thousands of loving families that signed up for early access to the app, it goes to show we’ve struck a chord in something bigger than us and that is missing across the FinTech community today — a truly dedicated space to invest financially and emotionally in the kids we love most. We’re on a clear mission to provide the next generation a strong understanding of finance and empower them to achieve their wildest dreams, things even we couldn’t imagine. We believe deeply that there is no one path to financial freedom. This freedom is not something that can be achieved alone, we must do it together and all take part in the solution.
