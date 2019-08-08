Deals
Earbuds
Earbuds
Stream the playlists of your favorite celebrities
iPhone
Celebrities
+ 1
Listen in on your favorite NFL player while they’re getting hyped in the locker room, your favorite snowboarder while they’re in the halfpipe, or your friend’s music while they’re pregaming for the party tonight. Follow someone famous.
Earbuds lets audiences stream the playlists of athletes, entertainers and each other
Earbuds, a new startup from Austin founded by former Detroit Lions lineman Jason Fox, wants to bring the power of social media to your eardrums. The company is one of a growing number of startups trying to rejuvenate the music streaming market by combining it with social networking so that audience...
Aaron O'Leary
This is a cool concept.
@rrhoover
you might like this
