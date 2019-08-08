Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Earbuds

Earbuds

Stream the playlists of your favorite celebrities

Listen in on your favorite NFL player while they’re getting hyped in the locker room, your favorite snowboarder while they’re in the halfpipe, or your friend’s music while they’re pregaming for the party tonight. Follow someone famous.
Earbuds lets audiences stream the playlists of athletes, entertainers and each otherEarbuds, a new startup from Austin founded by former Detroit Lions lineman Jason Fox, wants to bring the power of social media to your eardrums. The company is one of a growing number of startups trying to rejuvenate the music streaming market by combining it with social networking so that audience...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is a cool concept. @rrhoover you might like this
UpvoteShare