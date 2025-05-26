Subscribe
E2B

Open-source runtime for AI agents needing full OS access
E2B is an open-source runtime providing secure cloud sandboxes for AI agents to execute code, use browsers & full OS. Fast microVMs, LLM-agnostic, SDKs available. Ideal for agentic AI use cases.
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment

E2B by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, Development. Made by
Vasek Mlejnsky 🚀
,
Tomas Valenta
and
Tereza Tizkova
. Featured on May 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is E2B's first launch.