DyScan is an SDK that helps apps stop fraud and process payments faster by taking a picture of users' credit cards. It reduces user friction, stops fraud, and works on all credit card formats.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Julia ZhengMaker@julia_zheng · Co-founder at Dyneti
Hi PH, We’re Julia and Lena, the founders of Dyneti (YC W19). We’ve been working hard on DyScan for the past few months and are extremely excited to share it with the world. DyScan is an SDK that helps apps stop fraud and process payments faster by taking a picture of users' credit cards. It reduces user friction, stops fraud, and works on all credit card formats (demo). Under the hood, mobile deep learning is the tech that powers the SDK. This has only been made possible very recently by more neural net processing power on devices and better tooling. Hope you enjoy DyScan and please let us know what you’d like to see us add to make it even better! Julia & Lena
Upvote Share·