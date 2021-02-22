discussion
Muath Juady
MakerCo-Founder @ DyNotify
Hello Everyone, We're very glad to be launching DyNotify today. Landing Page: https://dynotify.com Chrome Extension: http://dyno.to Have you ever got overwhelmed by the number of websites to search for various products? DyNotify is an online shopping assistant that automatically finds better & cheaper alternatives for online products across various e-commerce websites. 💡 Product Alternatives. Get better & cheaper alternatives for specific products across many e-commerce sites. 🔎 Product Search Engine. Search products across multiple e-commerce websites all in the same place. Future Roadmap: • Adding more e-commerce sites (BestBuy, NewEgg, Walmart, ...etc.) • Tracking & alerts on price changes & availability of products. • Products recommendations & top deals. • Expanding to EU & MENA. We would love your thoughts and feedback on it. Thank you all, Kinana & Muath
Congrats to launch! I've been following DyNotify for some time. Your landing page and overall product UI is superb. Great work.