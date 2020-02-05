Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rafal Wilinski
Maker
👋 Hi ProductHunt! Around 6 months ago, I spent 3 days debugging some data problems in DynamoDB. While it’s a great database, I found the experience of the console suboptimal. Jumping from Chrome window to Chrome window, I kept constantly retyping the same queries, the pagination was annoying, and the speed wasn’t right. I wanted to change that. Finally, I’m super happy to announce that Dynobase is live after 5 months of development. This is a result of my own pains working with DynamoDB console and community feedback. It’s free to use for 7 days. Some of the notable features are: ⚙️ Automatic Query Code and Types generation 🔖 Bookmarks and History 👨👩👧👦 Multiple profiles, tables, and tabs support 📥 Import/Export from and to CSV/JSON 🚨 DynamoDB Offline support I would love to hear what you think, comment below and let me know your feedback / questions, thanks!
UpvoteShare
Hey @rafalwilinski, This is amazing!! A question though - When would SQL support be live?
UpvoteShare