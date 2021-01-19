Dynamix Toolbox

discussion
Hi hunters, Been working on this project for a while. It's a sandbox for creators, makers, programmers, gamers, etc. Features: - Dynamix Overlays (/overlays) - GoDECK (GoXLR + Stream Deck) (/go) - Dynamix Portfolio (/) - Easily configurable config file - Built on NextJS and React You can host this locally for use with OBS, or you can deploy this on Vercel to take advantage of the portfolio feature. Best of all it's 100% free to use and opensource! You can edit the colours, fonts and logos in the config.json file. The UI is currently being worked on for those who don't know how to work with json files. If you have any feedback, please create an issue on our GitHub repo: https://github.com/orangopus/dyn... If you'd like to contribute, please make a pull request. Last of all, enjoy! Thanks, Jordan Founder of Orangopus (https://orangop.us)
