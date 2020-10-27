discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Itay
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 With the on-going trend of customizing your iOS 14 screen, I came up with an idea that will let you instantly create your own custom-designed minimal and aesthetic icon sets. So this is the solution I came up with - https://Dynamicons.co! I plan to improve the icons and add new ones, all based on your requests! By signing up to Dynamicons you'll enjoy the following features: ✅ Each set you create contains 186+ custom-designed icons. ✅ Icon requests are included. ✅ All future updates are free. I would love to hear your thoughts on this, and get feedback from you about everything! ✌️
Share