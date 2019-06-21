Log InSign up
Dynamic Wallpaper Club

1st platform to make and share dynamic wallpapers for macOS.

Tired of looking at the Mojave desert day and night?
Dynamic Wallpaper Club is the first platform to create and share Dynamic Wallpapers for macOS.
How to create custom dynamic wallpapers for macOS MojaveDynamic wallpapers is a new cosmetic feature introduced in Mojave. It has some utility to it but that depends on the wallpaper you're using. Dynamic wallpapers are images that transition from day to night time as the day progresses. The image is several images that are different to suit the time of day.
Apple-Rechner im neuen Gewand: Kostenloser Nachschub für dynamische Wallpaper deines MacsMit macOS Mojave 10.14 brachte Apple dynamische Hintergrundbilder auf den Mac. Fast ein Jahr nach der ersten Präsentation gibt es mittlerweile einfache Möglichkeiten eigene Kreationen zu erstellen - oder bereits vorgefertigte Wallpaper zu finden, die nicht von Apple kommen.
Best Websites To Download Dynamic Wallpaper for MacLike Windows, macOS Mojave users can change the wallpaper automatically throughout the day. Apple introduced this feature so that users can get a different experience while using the latest version of Mac. Some dynamic wallpapers can define the time of the day as well.
Dynamic Wallpaper Club lets users enjoy macOS Mojave's forgotten featureApple's mid-2018 announcement of macOS Mojave included two significant UI updates: a system-wide Dark Mode, which quickly inspired envy in other operating systems, and Dynamic Desktops, backgrounds that change from day to night as time passes. Since Apple has only modestly supported the latter feature, three German developers have launched Dynamic Wallpaper Club, a site that lets anyone download and create the unusual images.
Maker
Since we three are designers, we were amazed by what Apple implemented with Dynamic Desktops and at the same time disappointed that only two wallpapers were included and there was no way to easily make them yourself. We then decided to make it a community effort to come up with good designs and provide a tool free for everyone to use to create your own Dynamic Desktops.
❤️❤️❤️
