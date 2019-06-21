Dynamic Wallpaper Club
1st platform to make and share dynamic wallpapers for macOS.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Grischa Erbe
Since we three are designers, we were amazed by what Apple implemented with Dynamic Desktops and at the same time disappointed that only two wallpapers were included and there was no way to easily make them yourself. We then decided to make it a community effort to come up with good designs and provide a tool free for everyone to use to create your own Dynamic Desktops.
Upvote (2)Share
❤️❤️❤️
UpvoteShare