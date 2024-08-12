  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Dynamic Dock
    Dynamic Dock

    Dynamic Dock

    Quickly access apps & playlists

    Payment Required
    Introducing Dynamic Dock, your ultimate productivity enhancer for Mac! With a sleek and intuitive wheel interface, Dynamic Dock reinvents how you access your Apple Music playlists and favorite apps.
    Launched in
    Mac
    Music
    Menu Bar Apps
     by
    Dynamic Dock
    About this launch
    Dynamic Dock
    Dynamic DockQuickly Access Apps & Playlists
    0
    reviews
    13
    followers
    Dynamic Dock by
    Dynamic Dock
    was hunted by
    Hariharan
    in Mac, Music, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
    Hariharan
    . Featured on August 13th, 2024.
    Dynamic Dock
    is not rated yet. This is Dynamic Dock's first launch.
    Upvotes
    15
    Vote chart
    Comments
    3
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -