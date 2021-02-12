  1. Home
  2.  → Dynamic Calendar Icons for ...

Dynamic Calendar Icons for Notion

Add automatically updating date icons to your Notion

Icons
Calendar and Sche...
Enhance your Notion pages with automatically updating date icons for:
- today
- yesterday
- tomorrow
- last/this/next week
- last/this/next quarter
- last/this/next month
- last/this/next year
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Tem Nugmanov
Maker
biz productivity magician
Aloha product hunters 👋 Thanks a lot @chrismessina for hunting! Quite a self explanatory "product" here but these are automatically updating date icons for Notion 2.0. I recently overhauled the Optemization Notion workspace and i decided to figure out a way to segment my tasks, meetings etc. based on dynamic time/date ranges. After a few days of ferocious formula typing, we built ourselves these nice daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual dashboards. I always thought that the iOS calendar icon updating dynamically was a small yet delightful feature, so @valentine_erokhin took up the task of figuring out how to do it in Notion and vualá ✨ We added these to our Entrepreneur OS template but soon realized that it would be a fun mini product on its own, so yeah here it is. Let me know if you like it or not!
Share
Natascha Buck 🇨🇭Notion Strategist for DACH region
I'd also have a fourth/fifth design option; background transparent but the insides of the calendar white/black respectively. For everyone using it as page icon and with a cover image for a nicer overlay
Share
Valentine Erokhin
Maker
Notion sorcery @ optemization.com
@nataschabuck Oh! That makes a lot of sense. We'll add this update and share links with you once it's out!!
Share
Dinakar SakthivelFounder Use Outreach
"Small yet delightful" Yes! Can the magician reveal the secret? I'm wondering how the dynamic function works.
Share
Tem Nugmanov
Maker
biz productivity magician
@dinakar 😉 https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/a...
Share
Kate Miller
🎈
SMO
It's interesting
Share
Valentine Erokhin
Maker
Notion sorcery @ optemization.com
@millerkat Do you use icons like this in your Notion??
Share
Valentine Erokhin
Maker
Notion sorcery @ optemization.com
They look so simple but it took a while to get to this version! There are 45 icons in the pack, counting different colored versions. Using these on my personal dashboard every day -- can't imagine life without em now 🤩
Share
Onutz VerdeICT Marketing Manager
do they work for mobile app as well? @maker
Share
Tem Nugmanov
Maker
biz productivity magician
@utestme yes! but not on iOS widgets
Share
Dan Cleary
Well done as usual @temirlan
Share
Tem Nugmanov
Maker
biz productivity magician
Thanks!
Share