Dynamic Calendar Icons for Notion

Tem Nugmanov
Maker
biz productivity magician
Aloha product hunters 👋 Thanks a lot @chrismessina for hunting! Quite a self explanatory "product" here but these are automatically updating date icons for Notion 2.0. I recently overhauled the Optemization Notion workspace and i decided to figure out a way to segment my tasks, meetings etc. based on dynamic time/date ranges. After a few days of ferocious formula typing, we built ourselves these nice daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual dashboards. I always thought that the iOS calendar icon updating dynamically was a small yet delightful feature, so @valentine_erokhin took up the task of figuring out how to do it in Notion and vualá ✨ We added these to our Entrepreneur OS template but soon realized that it would be a fun mini product on its own, so yeah here it is. Let me know if you like it or not!
I'd also have a fourth/fifth design option; background transparent but the insides of the calendar white/black respectively. For everyone using it as page icon and with a cover image for a nicer overlay
@nataschabuck Oh! That makes a lot of sense. We'll add this update and share links with you once it's out!!
"Small yet delightful" Yes! Can the magician reveal the secret? I'm wondering how the dynamic function works.
It's interesting
@millerkat Do you use icons like this in your Notion??
They look so simple but it took a while to get to this version! There are 45 icons in the pack, counting different colored versions. Using these on my personal dashboard every day -- can't imagine life without em now 🤩
