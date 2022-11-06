Products
Home
→
Product
→
Dylit
Ranked #10 for today
Dylit
Candidate filtering made easy
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Dylit is one of the easiest candidate filtering platform in the market. One single platform to receive and manage job applications. A software that reads all the received resumes for you on a click of a button and provides filterable data.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Human Resources
by
Dylit
About this launch
Dylit
Candidate filtering made easy
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Dylit by
Dylit
was hunted by
Abhirath Dubey
in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Abhirath Dubey
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
Dylit
is not rated yet. This is Dylit's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#247
Report