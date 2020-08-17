  1. Home
  2.  → Dwij NewTab

Dwij NewTab

Minimal todo lists + notes dashboard in Chrome's new tab

Convert your Chrome Browsers 'New Tab' into an amazing ToDo Lists & Notes Dashboard which can increase your Work from Home Productivity & never let you forget the Tasks. Completely Private & Secure Extension which keeps data in Local Storage.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment