The Green card lottery is a chance for everyone to move to the USA!
Increase your chances for the DV lottery using the dvlottery.me. It
has:
- The green card lottery form emulator
- The photo checker
- The photo maker
- FAQ, tips and blog on immigration
Nastya Mikeyeva
Maker
A Content marketеr at Visafoto.com.
Hi Product hunters, We love the DV Lottery program. Everyone who wants to live in America should use their chance efficiently, and we created our new project to help people with the lottery: https://dvlottery.me . What do you think about the DV lottery? Will you take part in it this year? What is the hardest thing in filling out the DV Lottery application form for you?
