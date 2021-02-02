discussion
Magnus Stawicki Blak
MakerCEO @Duuoo.io
Hi there 👋 ProductHunt, I’m very happy to be sharing Duuoo Teams with the community today. Our team originally launched Duuoo here back in 2016 as a 1-on-1 coaching tool. We started with a focus on 1-on-1 conversations, because we saw these as the core of the manager-employee relationship. The goal has always been to provide a tool that enables people to thrive at work. Now we’ve taken everything we've learned about helping teams have great 1-on-1 conversations and put it into a team context. Science shows that team collaboration and team support are crucial levers to raise the sense of belonging, motivation and psychological well-being. It also shows that working from home puts immense pressure on this well-being. We can’t expect employees to reach out on their own, especially during a time of crisis. As a manager myself, I know how hard it can be to engage with all my team members as often and as deeply as I’d like to. I also know that many other managers out there feel the same way. That’s why I’m so excited to share Duuoo Teams with the community. I really believe that as a dedicated dialogue tool, it’s uniquely suited to make an impact for you and your team. So if you’re looking for a new and more effective way to engage with your team, hold 1-on-1 and team dialogues, track progress and build a culture of open communication and transparency, then why not give Duuoo Teams a try. My team and I will be around all day and we'd love to hear your feedback & answer your questions!
