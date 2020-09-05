discussion
Ryan HooverFounder, Product Hunt
Interesting idea. How are you acquiring/curating newsletters, @jonastwt?
Thank you Ryan! I'm combining two things that both are difficult to grow: a marketplace and a new business concept. Strategy is to try a lot of things with hopefully some success! For Supply: *Use my network to get newsletter creators to sell their business on Duuce * Sourcing of newsletters for sale at existing platforms (Flippa, Sideprojectors etc) and curate these for Duuce. * Join conversations relevant to the space we are operating in (blogs, twitter, reddit, Substack etc) * Paid advertising for sellers For Demand: * Syndicate original Duuce listings back to high traffic marketplaces (flippa, sideprojectors etc), to get more exposure/conversions and maybe some branding. * Using my own network, a decent email list with people interested in small digital companies. This audience is relevant Duuce (at least for the demand side) * Paid advertising to get people sign up It's a marketplace, so aiming at network effects..increased demand will push supply and the other way around. So there we go!
