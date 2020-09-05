  1. Home
Duuce

First marketplace for buying and selling Newsletters.

Duuce is the first dedicated place to buy and sell newsletters on the internet. Duuce helps newsletter creators find buyers. Simple as that.
Ryan HooverFounder, Product Hunt
Interesting idea. How are you acquiring/curating newsletters, @jonastwt?
I love newsletters and the business of newsletters. Domain name and website marketplaces are popular but none offer newsletters. This is a product I would love to exist. So I built it.
Thank you Ryan! I'm combining two things that both are difficult to grow: a marketplace and a new business concept. Strategy is to try a lot of things with hopefully some success! For Supply: *Use my network to get newsletter creators to sell their business on Duuce * Sourcing of newsletters for sale at existing platforms (Flippa, Sideprojectors etc) and curate these for Duuce. * Join conversations relevant to the space we are operating in (blogs, twitter, reddit, Substack etc) * Paid advertising for sellers For Demand: * Syndicate original Duuce listings back to high traffic marketplaces (flippa, sideprojectors etc), to get more exposure/conversions and maybe some branding. * Using my own network, a decent email list with people interested in small digital companies. This audience is relevant Duuce (at least for the demand side) * Paid advertising to get people sign up It's a marketplace, so aiming at network effects..increased demand will push supply and the other way around. So there we go!
