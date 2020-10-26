Deals
Duru iOS 14 Icons
Duru iOS 14 Icons
A minimal icon set with over 120 icons for popular apps
iPhone
Icons
Perfect for giving your home screen a clean and minimalist look
Specifically designed for iOS
Wallpapers are also included in the pack
- 120+ Custom Icons
- Lifetime Updates
- 6 Themes
Available exclusively at inspiration.mx
