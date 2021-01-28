Duplicates Monitor by Gemini 2

discussion
Andrii Karabak
MakerProduct Manager @MacPaw
Hey Product Hunt, Andrii from MacPaw here. We’ve been working on making Gemini 2 the smartest and fastest duplicate finder for Mac for years now. And while at it, we’ve realized that aside from removing copies, we can prevent them from piling up altogether. That’s how we came up with Duplicates Monitor. It helps Gemini keep tabs on your Mac storage and notify you when new duplicates appear. By default, it watches over the folders or disks that were cleaned out last, but you can always change that in Preferences. The best thing about Duplicates Monitor is that you don’t have to constantly re-scan your Mac and then spend hours mass-reviewing and deleting copies. With this new feature, Gemini 2 does that for you. Go ahead and check it out. It’s a free update, so just make sure your Mac has the latest released version of Gemini 2. Or if you’re not using Gemini yet, go install it and find out how many dupes are hiding away on your Mac. And of course, tell us what you think about it! Cheers!
Hi! does it recognize the same files with the different names?