Louis Metz
Maker
Duple is an app that gives you your own private cloud at home in one click. Store, Sync, Backup, Share and Access your files from anywhere. Private and simple. It’s plug and play. Just download the app on your devices, plug any USB key to your internet router, and that's it! You've got your own private Dropbox at home. What makes Duple awesome? -It’s private: Your files are not stored on someone else’s data center, but on your storage. -You own your data. Nobody can access your files except you and the people you choose. -It’s simple: Anyone can use it. Just download the app on your devices, plug any USB to your router, and you're good to go! No complicated installation. -It’s flexible: Since you use your own storage, that means you have full control over the size of your cloud. From 1Gb to 10TB (or more), you decide. -It’s safe: Files are End-to-End Encrypted: it’s ultra secure. The app is in beta at the moment.
