Duovox Ultra
Duovox Ultra
Military-grade night vision monocular
Visit
Duovox Ultra uses a next-gen STARVIS sensor and IR illuminator to capture clear footage no matter the weather or lighting conditions. With its 1080 FHD resolution and up to 10x zoom, you can observe objects in true color from up to 1,640 feet away.
Launched in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Video cameras
by
Duovox Ultra
Hundrx
About this launch
Duovox Ultra
Military-Grade Night Vision Monocular
Duovox Ultra by
Duovox Ultra
was hunted by
Norayr Margarian
in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Video cameras
. Made by
Dave Chan
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Duovox Ultra
is not rated yet. This is Duovox Ultra's first launch.
