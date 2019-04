April Fools' Day 2019: Google leads with snakes, tulips

Turn your skepticism radar up to full blast. It's April Fools' Day and companies ranging from Google to ThinkGeek are looking to bamboozle you with bizarre and just barely believable pranks. We're prowling the internet for the funniest and weirdest jokes out there, whether it's talking to a chatty tulip or ordering up a glittery meal kit.