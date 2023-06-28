Products
Duolingo Ninja
Duolingo Ninja
Learn your Duolingo vocabulary while browsing the web
Stats
Use the Chrome extension to translate text on web pages based on your Duolingo vocabulary. Sync your vocabulary from Duolingo and choose between word and sentence translation. That's how easy it is.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Education
Languages
Duolingo Ninja
About this launch
Duolingo Ninja
Learn your Duolingo vocabulary while browsing the web
Duolingo Ninja by
Duolingo Ninja
was hunted by
Meelis Ojasild
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Meelis Ojasild
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Duolingo Ninja
is not rated yet. This is Duolingo Ninja's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
