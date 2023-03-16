Products
This is the latest launch from Duolingo
See Duolingo’s 15 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Duolingo Max
Duolingo Max
A new learning experience powered by GPT-4
A subscription tier above Super that gives you access to your own personal, AI-powered language tutor through Explain My Answer and Roleplay, two features developed with the latest OpenAI technology.
Launched in
Education
,
Languages
,
Games
by
Duolingo
About this launch
Duolingo
The free, fun & effective way to learn a language
Duolingo Max by
Duolingo
was hunted by
Clara Eloy
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Games
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
Duolingo
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 89 users. It first launched on December 18th, 2013.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#201
