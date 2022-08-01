Products
This is the latest launch from Roshi
See Roshi’s previous launch →
Duolingify from Roshi.ai
Duolingify from Roshi.ai
Turn anything into a language lesson, instantly
Roshi is your language education toolkit:
- Instantly make language-learning games out of anything such as articles or Youtube videos
- Analyze and simplify text automatically
- Do all of the above from our Chrome extension
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Education
,
Languages
+1 by
Roshi
About this launch
Roshi
Turn the web into your language-learning playground
Duolingify from Roshi.ai by
Roshi
was hunted by
Jonny Kalambay
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Jonny Kalambay
. Featured on August 2nd, 2022.
Roshi
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 28th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#45
