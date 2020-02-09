Duoflag 1.0

Discussion
Beto
Maker
Hey product hunters :) I'm a full-stack maker and a Brazilian immigrant living in beautiful Australia. Migrating here made my life at least 10x better. Duoflag is a side-project where I try to help others who would like to do the same. 🗺️ Why? -- I dream about a world with open borders. It's not fair that the physical location an individual was born can be a limiting factor in how much they can prosper in life. As Bill Gates wrote: "Where you are born is more predictive of your future than any other factor". Typically, if you are from an undeveloped country, getting a work visa in top countries in Quality of Life Rankings is really hard. I've gone through a lot of immigration bureaucracy with my visa applications over the years, and I've also helped other people trying to emigrate. By doing that, I was able to identify a few best practices and the most common errors people make when trying to obtain a work visa somewhere new. Immigration rules are different from country to country and can change at any time, so I also spend time curating the best options worldwide. Unlocking migration for more people would instantly make the world richer. But it's not just an economic argument; it's a moral one 🛤️ Mission -- Increase the share of immigrants around the world. 🚡 How it Works -- One step at a time and starting small: 1. I've built a small immigration calculator where you can see your chances of getting a work visa to a few countries (more destination countries to be added soon). 2. I also curate the best and most up to date immigration options and send them via a daily newsletter. Thanks, Beto
