  1. Home
  2.  → Duoflag 1.0

Duoflag 1.0

Duoflags helps you get a work visa in your dream country

Calculate your chances of getting a visa to work and live in some of the top countries in Quality of Life Rankings, and learn how to make it happen.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Beto
Beto
Maker
Hey product hunters :) I'm a full-stack maker and a Brazilian immigrant living in beautiful Australia. Migrating here made my life at least 10x better. Duoflag is a side-project where I try to help others who would like to do the same. 🗺️ Why? -- I dream about a world with open borders. It's not fair that the physical location an individual was born can be a limiting factor in how much they can prosper in life. As Bill Gates wrote: "Where you are born is more predictive of your future than any other factor". Typically, if you are from an undeveloped country, getting a work visa in top countries in Quality of Life Rankings is really hard. I've gone through a lot of immigration bureaucracy with my visa applications over the years, and I've also helped other people trying to emigrate. By doing that, I was able to identify a few best practices and the most common errors people make when trying to obtain a work visa somewhere new. Immigration rules are different from country to country and can change at any time, so I also spend time curating the best options worldwide. Unlocking migration for more people would instantly make the world richer. But it's not just an economic argument; it's a moral one 🛤️ Mission -- Increase the share of immigrants around the world. 🚡 How it Works -- One step at a time and starting small: 1. I've built a small immigration calculator where you can see your chances of getting a work visa to a few countries (more destination countries to be added soon). 2. I also curate the best and most up to date immigration options and send them via a daily newsletter. Thanks, Beto
Upvote (1)Share