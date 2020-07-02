Discussion
With Dunster.io our idea is to help global entrepreneurs take their business to the US. This not only helps people who are running their business locally in their own countries enter the US market with ease, but also helps them take advantage of the perks to be have an LLC or a Corporation in the US. Notable one being, getting access to a US bank account and Stripe. This also includes access to EIN documents as part of the whole process. Our platform is completely automated and we promise a 7 business day order fulfillment. We currently support all countries except the ones mentioned in the OFAC list. Anyone who wants to know more can reach us out at hello@dunster.io, we would be happy to help :)
