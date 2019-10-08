Discussion
Sidney Hough
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! We're excited to be sharing Dumplings with you. Everyone has a story to tell, and Dumplings is a project that aims to make those invaluable stories available to the community. We offer a safe, anonymous platform where you can speak your mind. Sharing stories on Dumplings only takes a few minutes out of your day, but it offers a world of benefits: you'll be reflecting on your experience, sharing unique perspectives that others can draw inspiration from, and opening up about your thoughts instead of keeping pent-up emotions inside. On Dumplings, readers can also browse our library for stories that are relevant to you. If you're looking for advice on dealing with a breakup, a quick read on gardening, or simply something that will make you laugh, you'll find it here. We hope you'll find the app helpful. Let us know if you have any questions, and please drop us a review on the App Store! 💖
