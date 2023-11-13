Products
Dumbbell AI: Motion Tracking Fitness App

An Interactive Workout You Will Never Forget, Powered by AI

Dumbbell AI is a motion tracking fitness app brings a new era of working out with just your phone camera. The app is superpowered by AI to enable user to automatically log workouts, automatically count reps/sets. It is an unforgettable workout experience.
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"- How's our app design? - Did you enjoy working out with Motion Tracking - Any Features you would like to improve? Your feedback and insights on how we can improve the app will steer us into making this app into a better one."

was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Daniel Low
,
Jovyn
,
Xavier JJ
and
CY_Lim
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
