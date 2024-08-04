Launches
Dumb.
Dumb.
Even our tagline is dumb
I might've made the dumbest SaaS ever... Lose brain cells faster scrolling through mind-numbing, beautifully pointless visuals. Click, scroll, and feel your IQ drop. Join the Dumb club and be Dumb together. Pwetty Pwease Upvote 🥺
Launched in
Funny
Tech
Entertainment
by
Dumb.
About this launch
Dumb.
The Dumb Site. Click, Upvote. Be Part of our dumb Nonsense.
Dumb. by
Dumb.
was hunted by
Eric MacDonald
in
Funny
,
Tech
,
Entertainment
. Featured on August 5th, 2024.
Dumb.
is not rated yet. This is Dumb.'s first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
