Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Duet
Duet
Meet people you resonate with
Visit
Upvote 36
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Duet is a dating app with an algorithm that prioritizes quality matches based on shared interests, values, passions, and personalities. Duet - Connect, vibe, ignite! Find kindred spirits in a chill, authentic atmosphere.
Launched in
Messaging
Social Network
Dating
by
Duet - Quality over quantity dating app
Bloom
Ad
Build a cash cow by selling your service
About this launch
Duet - Quality over quantity dating app
Meet people you resonate with
0
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
Duet by
Duet - Quality over quantity dating app
was hunted by
Shawn Pang
in
Messaging
,
Social Network
,
Dating
. Made by
Leyne Lin
. Featured on July 10th, 2023.
Duet - Quality over quantity dating app
is not rated yet. This is Duet - Quality over quantity dating app's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report