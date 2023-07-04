Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Duet
Duet

Duet

Meet people you resonate with

Free
Embed
Duet is a dating app with an algorithm that prioritizes quality matches based on shared interests, values, passions, and personalities. Duet - Connect, vibe, ignite! Find kindred spirits in a chill, authentic atmosphere.
Launched in
Messaging
Social Network
Dating
 by
Duet - Quality over quantity dating app
Bloom
Bloom
Ad
Build a cash cow by selling your service
About this launch
Duet - Quality over quantity dating app
Duet - Quality over quantity dating app Meet people you resonate with
0
reviews
36
followers
Duet by
Duet - Quality over quantity dating app
was hunted by
Shawn Pang
in Messaging, Social Network, Dating. Made by
Leyne Lin
. Featured on July 10th, 2023.
Duet - Quality over quantity dating app
is not rated yet. This is Duet - Quality over quantity dating app's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-