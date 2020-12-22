Due.work 2.0
Robins Gupta
Maker
Hi everyone and thank a lot @kevin for hunting us at the last moment 😀 We've been waiting for a long time to welcome people into the Due.work 2.0! I'm excited that the day is finally here 🎉🎉. First of all, I would like to thank my team @ravigupta9363, @nikita_mittal1, and @erishiraj for working with us day and night carrying the same dream even when we were nearly running out of money. I know a simple thank you is not enough I am really lucky to have a team like you. About 1 year ago, we released Due.Work 1.0 on Product Hunt at that time it was a work management tool. Soon, we realized every time we launch a new product we are always in need of certain tools like work management, team collaboration, product feedback and roadmap, notes or docs app, and a knowledge base for creating a help center. That what inspired us to build Due.work! With many tools offering each one of these solutions yet, we are always in need of having some kind of integrations between them which makes the whole process costly and inefficient. With Due.work, we have created a platform that can provide team collaboration, feedback & knowledge base in one unified workspace. So, now the same team can write their meeting notes, work on their pending tasks, have a discussion while answering their customer queries and feedback all in one place without the need of switching to any other tool. We have worked very hard keeping our platform simple and collaborative enough to fulfill the needs of everyone. Would love to hear your feedback on how we can make it better. Next up: - iOS app (This could be as soon as early January!) - Much better mobile experience, especially for iPad. Bonus: We are offering 50% lifetime offer on our plan with this coupon code hunt50 or upgrade for free.
Just signed up. I am in love with the UI/UX. Everything is simple, flexible and fun just like you mentioned it would be. The dark mode is 🔥. Initial impression - One of the best Feedback tool, Knowledge base and Todos on one unified workspace I ever used like these types of. Thanks for launching an amazing product. Upvoted. Sincerely wishing you all success.
@anshu_sharaf Thanks ! We have an exciting roadmap ahead for 2021. Stay tuned. 🙌