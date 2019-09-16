Discussion
2 Reviews
AutoBox Tech
Got a chance to use its beta version. I can see there are a lot of improvements in the software's new release. Surely going to use it to manage my day-to-day office tasks.
Hunter
Managing a to-do list for your business! The ultimate challenge. I'm excited to see how Due.work is tackling this and how they evolve over time.
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! Due.work founder here. About 3 Month ago we launched Due.work 1.0 (which was previously known as Birtly) on Product Hunt with the mission to simplify the way people work together in a team. By that time our team kept on working day and night improving our product and today we are finally launching Due.work. Due.work allows you to organize and prioritize your project and tasks with a board, list, and timeline view. By using due.work you can segregate everything down into tasks, then prioritize and assign the tasks. review the progress of each area using different views. What's new in Due.work - Seperate pages for Today Tasks, My Tasks, Next 7 Days with support of 3 different views (List, Board and Timeline) in each. - Communication for chatting together with your team while working on the same project. - Activities Seperate activities page for getting all auto-updates of work happening in the task. Activities remove the hassle of having integration with other third party tools like slack just to get an update about work happening in the project. - List View Introduction of simple distraction-free list view to get more focused on work. - Improved pricing plans for with unlimited user, unlimited project access for each plans including the free one. Thank you again for this community. We couldn't have done this without you. Special thanks to @pollock for believing in our product and hunting Due.work Next Up: - Android and Ios Application (Could be as soon as early Dec 2019). - And many more. Robins Gupta, Cofounder, Due.work Bonus: We have a special plan for small teams with unlimited projects offering at flat $15/month https://www.due.work/pricing
My team at Fotoplane has recently started using Due.Work and we are quite happy with the performance. it is now very easy for us to manage our to do list and keep track of pending tasks. I can say that our team's productivity has gone up as we can organise and prioritise our work in no time. I will recommend everyone to try due.work if you want your team to be more productive at work.
