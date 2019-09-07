DuckDuckSometimes
Redirect a percentage of your Google searches to DuckDuckGo
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Alex Sideris
Hello ProductHunt, Switching to DuckDuckGo doesn't have to be all or nothing. You can help heal the web by simply reducing your use of Google search. This extension redirects some of your google searches to DuckDuckGo. The idea for this product came after seeing this tweet from the legendary DHH (https://twitter.com/dhh/status/1...) and it made so much sense to me. I like to believe that I am a privacy advocate but switching straight to DuckDuckGo from Google search is a little extreme for me, I always catch myself going back after a few days/weeks. Let me know what you think, the code is also open source if you want to check it out. Much love, Alex EDIT: So, something funny happened today, although I launched this yesterday, it got a spot on today's section again today. (prob. because it was in the Newest tab all day yesterday). That means that I have a double launch, since I also launched Epilepsy UX today and they are side by side 😁
UpvoteShare