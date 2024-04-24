Launches
Dub AI
Dub AI
Translate and dub your videos in minutes with AI
Dub AI helps creators and businesses translate and dub their media content using AI. It supports more than 30+ languages using advanced speech recognition, voice cloning, and text-to-speech AI.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Video
by
Dub AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
8,396 upvotes
Super easy to integrate, the realtime db feature is a huge time-saver.
AssemblyAI
4,702 upvotes
Easily the best ASR model out there. I have tested all the popular options for speech recognition, Assembly AI consistently outputs the best transcription with high accuracy.
About this launch
Dub AI
Translate and dub your videos in minutes with AI
Dub AI by
Dub AI
was hunted by
Chao Wu
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Chao Wu
. Featured on April 25th, 2024.
Dub AI
is not rated yet. This is Dub AI's first launch.
