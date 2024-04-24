Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Dub AI
Dub AI

Dub AI

Translate and dub your videos in minutes with AI

Free Options
Dub AI helps creators and businesses translate and dub their media content using AI. It supports more than 30+ languages using advanced speech recognition, voice cloning, and text-to-speech AI.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Video
 by
Dub AI
Goldcast Content Lab
Goldcast Content Lab
Ad
AI-Powered Campaign Creation: Repurpose B2B Videos in Clicks
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
Supabase
8,396 upvotes
Super easy to integrate, the realtime db feature is a huge time-saver.
AssemblyAI
AssemblyAI
4,702 upvotes
Easily the best ASR model out there. I have tested all the popular options for speech recognition, Assembly AI consistently outputs the best transcription with high accuracy.
About this launch
Dub AI
Dub AITranslate and dub your videos in minutes with AI
0
reviews
28
followers
Dub AI by
Dub AI
was hunted by
Chao Wu
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, Video. Made by
Chao Wu
. Featured on April 25th, 2024.
Dub AI
is not rated yet. This is Dub AI's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-