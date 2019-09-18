r/iOSProgramming - App review rejected app because icon looks like iPhone camera lens Guideline 5.2.5 - Legal - Intellectual Property Your app does not comply with the Guidelines for Using Apple's Trademarks and Copyrights. Specifically, your app includes: - Apple trademark, iPhone camera lens, imagery - or likeness - in the app icon This is a new app I developed using the multi-cam feature in iOS 13.