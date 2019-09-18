Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Dualgram

Dualgram

Record multiple cameras from your iPhone

Dualgram takes photo/video using MULTIPLE CAMERAS simultaneously! The app make use of the latest hardware, and therefore supports only iPhone launched in 2018 or later (such as iPhone XR, XS, and iPhone 11).
r/iOSProgramming - App review rejected app because icon looks like iPhone camera lensGuideline 5.2.5 - Legal - Intellectual Property Your app does not comply with the Guidelines for Using Apple's Trademarks and Copyrights. Specifically, your app includes: - Apple trademark, iPhone camera lens, imagery - or likeness - in the app icon This is a new app I developed using the multi-cam feature in iOS 13.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment