Dualgram
Dualgram
Record multiple cameras from your iPhone
iPhone
Photography
Dualgram takes photo/video using MULTIPLE CAMERAS simultaneously! The app make use of the latest hardware, and therefore supports only iPhone launched in 2018 or later (such as iPhone XR, XS, and iPhone 11).
40 minutes ago
r/iOSProgramming - App review rejected app because icon looks like iPhone camera lens
Guideline 5.2.5 - Legal - Intellectual Property Your app does not comply with the Guidelines for Using Apple's Trademarks and Copyrights. Specifically, your app includes: - Apple trademark, iPhone camera lens, imagery - or likeness - in the app icon This is a new app I developed using the multi-cam feature in iOS 13.
Send