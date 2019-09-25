DualCam
Record with front and back camera at the same time
Discussion
Gaina Roman
Please give us your feedback because it is very important at this stage to decide how to develop the app in the future.
@gaina_roman is it compatible with iPhone 6s?
@pavel_ripyuk Unfortunately no, Apple only gives us the possibility to make this app work on these devices: iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max We have some ideas to make it work on all devices, but this will happen in later versions of the app.
