Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
André Baltazar
Maker
A/B testing shouldn't be complicated to implement and cost huge amounts of money. I started this project because other experiment platforms lack many features I want and they also cost huge amounts of money. This is an initial release of the Dual Kind platform for A/B testing and I will be introducing new features over the coming weeks and months, expanding the feature set for all the available plans. These features include introducing SDKs for mobile applications, providing better statistical analysis of the results, like early stopping, as well as allowing to control audiences. Happy to answer any questions :)
UpvoteShare