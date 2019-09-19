Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → DSA Astrolokeys

DSA Astrolokeys

A cute, astrology-themed pastel keycap set

#2 Product of the DayToday
DSA Astrolokeys is a cute, astrology-themed pastel keycap set!
Designed by Amy Wibowo (@sailorhg) and Cassidy Williams (@cassidoo), this set will bring magic to any mechanical keyboard.
The base kit starts at $100, and drops in price with more orders!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
That is incredibly pretty. Wish my mac's keycaps could be replaced..
UpvoteShare