Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Drupal 11
Drupal 11
Build the best of the web
Visit
Upvote 20
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Drupal 11 makes structured content, workflows, easier-to-maintain themes, and content governance more flexible and easier for ambitious builders.
Launched in
Open Source
Writing
Website Builder
by
Drupal
About this launch
Drupal
Open source CMS
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Drupal 11 by
Drupal
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Writing
,
Website Builder
. Made by
Dries Buytaert
and
Cristina Chumillas
. Featured on August 8th, 2024.
Drupal
is not rated yet. This is Drupal's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report