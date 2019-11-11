Deals
Drum revolutionizes today's gig economy.
Drum revolutionizes today's gig economy. Earn money. Be your own boss.
Earn money by promoting businesses to your network. Simply select an offer, find people who would love and purchase the product or service, and get paid!
Kabbage Founders Drum Up $11 Million In Capital For New Salesforce Startup
Drum, the latest startup from the founders of Kabbage, raised $11 Million to launch its optimized browser experience for businesses (to promote products and services) and its iOS and Android apps for Drummers (participants who sell on behalf of the businesses).
