Home
Product
Druck
Druck
Self-Tracking and life-logging app
Druck helps you track anything, from workouts to what you eat to if you cleaned the dishes today. It's easy to enter new data and visualize it on charts. All your data stays on your device and is yours, nobody else will ever see it including Druck.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Quantified Self
by
Druck
About this launch
Druck
Self-Tracking and Life-Logging App
Druck by
Druck
was hunted by
Dan Kantor
in
Health & Fitness
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Dan Kantor
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Druck
is not rated yet. This is Druck's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#102
