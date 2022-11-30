Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Druck
Druck

Druck

Self-Tracking and life-logging app

Free Options
Druck helps you track anything, from workouts to what you eat to if you cleaned the dishes today. It's easy to enter new data and visualize it on charts. All your data stays on your device and is yours, nobody else will ever see it including Druck.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Quantified Self by
Druck
Loom
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
Druck
DruckSelf-Tracking and Life-Logging App
0
reviews
3
followers
Druck by
Druck
was hunted by
Dan Kantor
in Health & Fitness, Quantified Self. Made by
Dan Kantor
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Druck
is not rated yet. This is Druck's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#102