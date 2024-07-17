Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DropSpot
DropSpot
Secure, client-encrypted file storage
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
DropSpot aims to simplify the process of sharing sensitive documents with your team. With encryption and decryption performed on the client side, along with modularised access, you hold the keys to accessing your data.
Launched in
Productivity
Privacy
Security
by
DropSpot
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
DropSpot
Secure, client-encrypted file storage
1
review
15
followers
Follow for updates
DropSpot by
DropSpot
was hunted by
Alec Bassingthwaighte
in
Productivity
,
Privacy
,
Security
. Made by
Alec Bassingthwaighte
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
DropSpot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is DropSpot's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report