Dropship Connector
Automate your dropshipping business for free
#2 Product of the DayToday
Grow your dropshipping store with minimum time and maximum productivity. Our app connects you to millions of suppliers on AliExpress, then automate everything left: Import products, fulfill orders, in 1 click and more.
Available on Shopify
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chester McCallMaker@chesterxmccall · Marketing Executive
Hello, I’m Chester from Boostflow. Today is a big day for our team as we’ve introduced Dropship Connector to Product Hunt. On a special day like this, we’d love to make a toast and share to the world a few words. Dropship Connector is the result of years, pain and a lot of effort we put in while researching and running dropshipping businesses. We’ve toiled to create Dropship Connector with the purpose of making dropshipping easier and better. Just focus on what’s matter, let our app automate the rest. It means you can: - Import winning products from AliExpress to your store within 5 secs - Fulfill multiples orders automatically in a click - Be up-to-date with order status in real time - Set your own rules for shipping methods and product prices And more premium features are coming very soon! Save up to 90% of your time, treble productivity and grow business 3x faster. Those are the real data of our own experience and the goals we’ve aimed to help dropshipping business owners out there. Since this app is free for everyone, let be one of the first users and enjoy the productive working flow. We’d love to know your experience, so don’t hesitate to let us know what do you think when using Dropship Connector. Your feedback is our treasure!
Upvote (6)Share·
con vit mot@logan1991 · I am selling on Shopify.
Nice app for dropshippers. Thanks!
Upvote Share·
Hà Thắng@ha_th_ng
It's a good app :v
Upvote Share·