Drops.watch

A simple email list product for https://www.nbatopshot.com - instead of endlessly refreshing the website, get notified automatically over email when a new pack becomes available for purchase
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Paulius Uza
Maker
Hi! If you have been on https://www.nbatopshot.com you probably know that it's notoriously difficult to score a pack - they sell out in minutes and you need to be extremely lucky to be online at the right time. I made this little email utility so you can get notified within seconds when a new pack becomes available for sale.
Share